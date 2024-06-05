Advertisement
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge

Sonam|Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Preparations for PM Modi's swearing-in have started. Naidu and Nitish attended the NDA meeting today, while on the other hand, the India Alliance meeting was held this evening. This meeting took place at the house of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. In which the future strategy of I.N.D.I.A alliance was decided. Apart from Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, many leaders including Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, DMK leader MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, Raghav Chadha from AAP and Sitaram Yechury from CPI-M were present in this meeting. Were. It was decided in the meeting today that India will not try to form a coalition government.

