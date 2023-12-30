videoDetails

DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January

| Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

DNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an airport in Ayodhya on December 30. After the inauguration of the airport, PM Modi also did a road show and after this PM Modi addressed a public meeting.From Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made four appeals to the countrymen. Appeal to the people of Ayodhya that now Ram devotees will come to Ayodhya in large numbers, hence the people of Ayodhya should take special care of the cleanliness here. Appealed to the countrymen to run cleanliness campaigns in every small and big temple of the country. Making a third appeal, PM Modi said that on January 22, Ram devotees from all over the world will come, hence the countrymen should light lamps outside their homes and celebrate it like Diwali.