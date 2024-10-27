videoDetails

DNA: Indian Army’s Futuristic Robotic Mule In Action

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

To deal with the growing terrorist threat in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has been equipped with state-of-the-art weapons. Appeals are being made to the Indian Army to take revenge soon... but in the meantime, the Indian Army has been given a consignment of such modern weapons... with which the enemy, no matter where he is hiding, will be killed one by one... every terrorist will be wiped out... after all, what are those weapons... which will completely destroy the enemy on all three fronts - water, land and sky... watch this special report...