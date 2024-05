videoDetails

DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 03:08 AM IST

Large-scale violence is taking place between locals and foreigners in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The violence began on May 13, when a fight broke out between local people and some Egyptian-Pakistani students. Both India and Pakistan are worried about their citizens. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said to keep an eye on this matter.