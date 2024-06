videoDetails

DNA: India's new 'Brahmastra'..

Sonam | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

India is now going to get such a Brahmastra, which will destroy the enemy's targets before they can blink an eye. This Brahmastra can attack 9 times faster than the speed of sound. India is now going to test a dangerous hypersonic cruise missile.