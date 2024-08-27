Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2783405https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-inside-story-of-attack-on-pakistan-2783405.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan

Sonam|Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Daughters are becoming victims of atrocities under the Taliban rule... then the Baloch, who have been suffering atrocities in Pakistan for years, have given a big challenge to both the Pakistani army and the government. BALOCH LIBERATION ARMY, a group of Baloch fighters, started attacks in different areas of Balochistan from early morning today... and the date chosen for these attacks is called a black date in the history of Balochistan i.e. 26th August... What is the relationship between August 26 and Pakistani deception and how Baloch rebels made Pakistan realize its power..watch DNA's special report

All Videos

DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
Play Icon06:55
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
Batenge toh katenge - Yogi Adityanath calls for unity, cites Bangladesh chaos
Play Icon45:57
Batenge toh katenge - Yogi Adityanath calls for unity, cites Bangladesh chaos
BJP Announces Jammu & Kashmir Candidates for Assembly Election 2024
Play Icon03:31
BJP Announces Jammu & Kashmir Candidates for Assembly Election 2024
Big announcement of Amit Shah for Ladakh
Play Icon03:51
Big announcement of Amit Shah for Ladakh
Shehzad Poonawalla targets TMC over Kolkata Doctor Murder Case
Play Icon01:17
Shehzad Poonawalla targets TMC over Kolkata Doctor Murder Case

Trending Videos

DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
play icon6:55
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
Batenge toh katenge - Yogi Adityanath calls for unity, cites Bangladesh chaos
play icon45:57
Batenge toh katenge - Yogi Adityanath calls for unity, cites Bangladesh chaos
BJP Announces Jammu & Kashmir Candidates for Assembly Election 2024
play icon3:31
BJP Announces Jammu & Kashmir Candidates for Assembly Election 2024
Big announcement of Amit Shah for Ladakh
play icon3:51
Big announcement of Amit Shah for Ladakh
Shehzad Poonawalla targets TMC over Kolkata Doctor Murder Case
play icon1:17
Shehzad Poonawalla targets TMC over Kolkata Doctor Murder Case