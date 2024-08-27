videoDetails

DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan

Sonam | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:38 AM IST

Daughters are becoming victims of atrocities under the Taliban rule... then the Baloch, who have been suffering atrocities in Pakistan for years, have given a big challenge to both the Pakistani army and the government. BALOCH LIBERATION ARMY, a group of Baloch fighters, started attacks in different areas of Balochistan from early morning today... and the date chosen for these attacks is called a black date in the history of Balochistan i.e. 26th August... What is the relationship between August 26 and Pakistani deception and how Baloch rebels made Pakistan realize its power..watch DNA's special report