DNA: Inside Story of Gogamedi Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead: Inside Jaipur city, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was killed. This incident was carried out openly by three miscreants in his house itself. Not only this, two of these murderers even absconded. The police also do not have any news about him at present. About 18 rounds were fired in the killing of Gogamedi. The people who carried out the murder were sharp shooters of gangster Rohit Godara.
