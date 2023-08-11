trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647880
DNA: Inside story of Nuh violence, in the words of the victims

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
It has been 12 days since the violence broke out in Nuh. But even today people have many questions and curiosity regarding this violence. Why did this violence break out? Was this violence really the result of a well-planned conspiracy? And who was responsible for this violence? Different answers to these questions are circulating on social media. Some are saying that violence broke out because of Monu Manesar. Some are saying that Muslims attacked Hindus because of provocative statements made by MLA Maman Khan.

