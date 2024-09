videoDetails

DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

Hindu Sena has filed a petition claiming that Ajmer Sharif Dargah was built on Shiva temple. The petition demands the site be declared a temple, allowing Hindus to worship there and for Mahadev Shiva to be reinstalled. The plea also calls for a scientific survey by the ASI and for the removal of the Dargah committee's control. This development adds a new chapter to the ongoing temple-mosque debates in India.