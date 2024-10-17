videoDetails

DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?

Sonam | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

Today, Haryana saw the BJP form its government for the third time, with Nayab Singh Saini taking the oath as Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony, attended by prominent leaders including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, showcased NDA’s strength and unity. With about 20 state CMs present, this event is seen as a display of power ahead of the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and a significant boost for BJP following their victory in Haryana.