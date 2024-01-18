trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711121
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Iran launched Missile Attack on Pakistan. Now, the question was about the respect of Pakistani Army, whose officers roam around with a dozen medals on their chests but are unable to do anything. In such a situation, Pakistan Army attacked Iran to save its honor in the country, and Pakistan's Foreign Ministry is also bragging about it. But inside Pakistan is very nervous.

DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
Play Icon7:58
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
Is Saudi Arabia building nuclear power plants?
Play Icon3:35
Is Saudi Arabia building nuclear power plants?
Ram Mandir: Sudhanshu Trivedi's sharp attack on Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon5:22
Ram Mandir: Sudhanshu Trivedi's sharp attack on Arvind Kejriwal
Know latest update on Iran-Pakistan War
Play Icon3:38
Know latest update on Iran-Pakistan War
Srinagar's Iconic Ganta Ghar Illuminated in Tricolor Glory Ahead of Republic Day 2024
Play Icon1:2
Srinagar's Iconic Ganta Ghar Illuminated in Tricolor Glory Ahead of Republic Day 2024

