Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today we will also caution you from that invisible enemy. Which is attacking your health. This invisible enemy is entering your body through your breath and making you sick. These invisible enemies are nothing but the particles of plastic which are spread everywhere but are not visible. We have already analyzed the damage caused by plastic to the environment, but today we will tell you how plastic is entering your body and making you sick.

All Videos

DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
Play Icon04:35
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
Play Icon04:16
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
Play Icon08:33
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon15:49
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
Play Icon16:30
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls

Trending Videos

DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
play icon4:35
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
play icon4:16
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
play icon8:33
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon15:49
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls
play icon16:30
Rajniti: Cooch Behar Sees Series Of Violence Amid Lok Sabha Polls