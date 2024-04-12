Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Sonam|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
We will analyze Israel's deadly attack on Hamas terrorists, in which seven members of the family of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniya have been killed. Among those who died, three were Ismail Haniya's sons while four were his grandchildren. Hamas is enraged by this action of Israel, but at present Hamas is not in a position to take any action against Israel.

All Videos

DNA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit
Play Icon10:23
DNA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit
DNA: Who is responsible for Haryana bus accident?
Play Icon07:46
DNA: Who is responsible for Haryana bus accident?
DNA: Big Cyber Fraud related to Board Exams
Play Icon11:42
DNA: Big Cyber Fraud related to Board Exams
Taal Thok Ke: Does Mamata Banerjee knows 'riot date'?
Play Icon41:27
Taal Thok Ke: Does Mamata Banerjee knows 'riot date'?
Haryana School Bus Accident Update: Bus Driver Arresed
Play Icon01:32
Haryana School Bus Accident Update: Bus Driver Arresed

Trending Videos

DNA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit
play icon10:23
DNA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit
DNA: Who is responsible for Haryana bus accident?
play icon7:46
DNA: Who is responsible for Haryana bus accident?
DNA: Big Cyber Fraud related to Board Exams
play icon11:42
DNA: Big Cyber Fraud related to Board Exams
Taal Thok Ke: Does Mamata Banerjee knows 'riot date'?
play icon41:27
Taal Thok Ke: Does Mamata Banerjee knows 'riot date'?
Haryana School Bus Accident Update: Bus Driver Arresed
play icon1:32
Haryana School Bus Accident Update: Bus Driver Arresed