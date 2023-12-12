trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697843
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Due to Global Warming, glaciers are melting rapidly...the earth's temperature is increasing. The weather is changing all over the world including India. In some places there is drought and in other places unseasonal rains have made life difficult for people. Sea levels are rising every year, and all these problems have the same root... climate change. Jakarta city is the fastest sinking city in the world which has sunk 16 feet in 25 years.
