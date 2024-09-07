videoDetails

DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

Kashmiri Pandits who left Kashmir years ago due to terrorism have now started returning to the valley. Not only have they returned but they are also contesting elections now. One such Kashmiri Pandit is Daisy Raina who has chosen a place that was once infamous for terrorism, i.e. Pulwama, to contest elections. People used to think that Kashmiri Pandits would never be able to return and even if they return, they will never be accepted in the mainstream. DNA's special story on Kashmir elections will tell you how this thinking was ended.