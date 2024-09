videoDetails

DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

Ahead of the third phase of voting in Jammu & Kashmir, the BJP has ramped up its campaign with star campaigners Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah. Yogi held multiple rallies in Jammu, while Amit Shah worked to secure votes in Kashmir. With 40 crucial seats at stake, the BJP is pulling out all the stops to ensure victory.