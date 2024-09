videoDetails

DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi and appointed Atishi as his successor. This marks the second time Kejriwal has stepped down, making Atishi the first female CM of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.