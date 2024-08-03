Advertisement
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!

Sonam|Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
A report by Stanford University in America has described turmeric as unhealthy. Turmeric samples were collected from India, Pakistan and Nepal. 56 turmeric samples were taken. In which 7 percent lead was found more than the prescribed quantity. Research has shown that overdose of lead in turmeric can cause many serious diseases. Actually, chemicals named lead chromate and metallic yellow are added to turmeric due to which the shine of turmeric increases.

