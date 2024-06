videoDetails

DNA: Know PM Modi's Connection with Share Market

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

PM Modi had made a huge claim regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said that when the results will come on June 4, the stock market will break all previous records. This prediction came true a day earlier. The stock market had the best start with a gain of 2000 points.