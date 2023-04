videoDetails

DNA: Listen to the Indians trapped in Sudan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

In the African country of Sudan, a civil war is going on between the army and the paramilitary forces for power. Many Indians are trapped in this bloody civil war. Government of India has launched 'Mission Kaveri' to evacuate Indians from Sudan. Today in DNA, listen to the 'Aap-Beeti' of Indians trapped in Sudan.