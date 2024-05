videoDetails

DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

Voting will take place tomorrow for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. In this phase, voting is to be held on 58 seats in 7 states and 1 union territory. The fate of many Bahubali candidates or their wives is also to be decided in the 6th phase. Lovely Anand, wife of powerful leader Anand Mohan, is contesting from Sheohar Lok Sabha seat of Bihar. Mohd. Shahabuddin's wife Hina Shahab is trying her luck from Siwan.