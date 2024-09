videoDetails

DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

A big statement has come from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said she is ready to resign if the people wish so. After an unproductive meeting with the resident doctors today, Banerjee mentioned that she does not need the Chief Minister's chair and expressed disappointment at how her government has been humiliated. Watch the full report to understand what led to this decision.