DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 02:52 AM IST

Supreme Court on Kanwar Name Plate Controversy: Supreme Court's order has come out on installing name plates in front of shops on the Kanwar Yatra route. Sawan month and Kanwar Yatra has started from today. But Kanwadis will no longer find nameplates on shops in Kanwad Marg. When this case was being heard in the Supreme Court, there was no government representative present from the three states of UP, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh who could defend the nameplate decision. Now the Supreme Court has issued notice to three state governments and sought their reply by July 26.