DNA: Maulana Arshad Challenges Allahabad High Court's Decision

|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
DNA: Today a press conference was held on behalf of AIMPLB. In this press conference, one by one, five eminent scholars of Muslim religion presented their views regarding the court orders on Gyanvapi. Denied the existence of a temple in Gyanvapi. Claimed to be Gyanvapi Mosque. But not a single argument or evidence was presented. Which proves the court orders wrong or rejects the evidence of existence of temple in Gyanvapi. In the Gyanvapi case, how AIMPLB officials have deliberately committed Contempt of Court in public today.

