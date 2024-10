videoDetails

DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

After the Bahraich encounter, Maulana Sarwar Chishti’s controversial statement has sparked outrage. He justified the killing of Ramgopal Mishra. Does religious bias justify such heinous acts? The statement raises a critical question about intolerance among minorities. Watch the full report.