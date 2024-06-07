Advertisement
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!

Sonam|Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
Preparations have been made for the swearing in of Prime Minister Modi. PM is ready for his third innings. Narendra Modi is not the first BJP leader who is going to become Prime Minister for the third time. Before this, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also become Prime Minister only thrice. Tomorrow all NDA parties will meet the President. INDIA Alliance had made it clear that it will not try to form the government at this time. However, before the oath taking ceremony, Nitish and Naidu may clash with Prime Minister Modi. Know what demands have been made by JDU and TDP?

