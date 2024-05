videoDetails

DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:46 AM IST

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of the country's former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was brought out of the airport with the help of CISF personnel. A team of two women IPS officers was waiting outside the airport to arrest Prajwal. These women policemen arrested Prajwal. Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexual exploitation, has been sent to police custody for 6 days by the court.