videoDetails

DNA: MP removes loudspeakers from religious places

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

Loudspeakers are being removed from mosques, temples and other religious places across Madhya Pradesh. Noise pollution has been cited as a major reason behind the removal of loudspeakers. The administration of Madhya Pradesh is taking this action against loudspeakers causing noise pollution more than the prescribed limit. Religious places are also included in this on a large scale.