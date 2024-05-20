Advertisement
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay

Sonam|Updated: May 20, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
A Porsche car had hit a motorcycle. In which a girl and a boy died on the spot. This accident happened on the night of 18th May in Pune. The medical report revealed that the minor boy driving the car was drunk. Can you guess what would have happened to that minor who killed two people while driving under the influence of alcohol at a speed of 200? You will be surprised to know that the Juvenile Justice Board released the minor accused on bail considering him a child.

