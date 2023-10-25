trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680046
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The way Israel is bombing Gaza to avenge the death of its citizens, and is eliminating Hamas terrorists in Gaza..Destroying the hideouts of terrorists. Seeing this, the world has divided into two groups...on one side some countries are with Israel and on the other side the Arab countries are becoming the shield of Hamas. Apart from Iran, Qatar, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Turkey are unitedly working on a strategy against Israel. Turkey President Erdogan refused to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. This is same Turkey who also openly support Pakistan.
