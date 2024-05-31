Advertisement
DNA: Muslim Women busy in opening 'accounts'!

Sonam|Updated: May 31, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, in his party's manifesto and in various election speeches, has promised to provide Rs 1 lakh free every year to the women of the country. Some women of the country expect to get around Rs 8.5 thousand in their account every month. These days in Bengaluru, queues of women have started forming outside the post office from 4 am onwards. All these women want to open their account. If you have noticed, the number of women wearing burqa is more than 90 percent.

