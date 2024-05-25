Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2752175
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!

Sonam|Updated: May 25, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
There is a provision for reservation in the Constitution only on the basis of backwardness. Muslims are also in this category. BJP is calling the decision of Calcutta High Court as another confirmation of its claim that if INDI Alliance comes to power, its agenda is to stick the label of OBC on Muslims and put the share of reservation for Hindu Dalits and Backward Classes in their account. Mamata Banerjee gave more strength to this narrative of BJP when she openly came into the field to give share to Muslims in OBC.

All Videos

DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies
Play Icon04:30
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies
DNA: Politics of Burqa in Lok Sabha Elections!
Play Icon03:30
DNA: Politics of Burqa in Lok Sabha Elections!
DNA: Bark Air, a new airline for dogs
Play Icon02:11
DNA: Bark Air, a new airline for dogs
DNA: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath
Play Icon03:18
DNA: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath
DNA: Trailer of war between China-Taiwan
Play Icon00:53
DNA: Trailer of war between China-Taiwan

Trending Videos

DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies
play icon4:30
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies
DNA: Politics of Burqa in Lok Sabha Elections!
play icon3:30
DNA: Politics of Burqa in Lok Sabha Elections!
DNA: Bark Air, a new airline for dogs
play icon2:11
DNA: Bark Air, a new airline for dogs
DNA: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath
play icon3:18
DNA: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath
DNA: Trailer of war between China-Taiwan
play icon0:53
DNA: Trailer of war between China-Taiwan