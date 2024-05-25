videoDetails

DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

There is a provision for reservation in the Constitution only on the basis of backwardness. Muslims are also in this category. BJP is calling the decision of Calcutta High Court as another confirmation of its claim that if INDI Alliance comes to power, its agenda is to stick the label of OBC on Muslims and put the share of reservation for Hindu Dalits and Backward Classes in their account. Mamata Banerjee gave more strength to this narrative of BJP when she openly came into the field to give share to Muslims in OBC.