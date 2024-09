videoDetails

DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

After Israel's targeted airstrike killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, protests erupted in parts of India, including Lucknow and Kashmir. This raises a critical question: Who are the individuals in India mourning the death of a terrorist? Such reactions highlight growing concerns about the support for extremist ideologies within the country.