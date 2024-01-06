trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706629
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah

Sonam|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
A new controversy has started regarding a Dargah present in Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra. Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave such a statement due to which this issue became very heated. Hindu and Muslim parties have once again come face to face regarding this issue of Haji Malang Dargah or Malang Baba Samadhi.

