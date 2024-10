videoDetails

DNA: New plan of Waqf Board!

Sonam | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

Maulana Kalbe Jawad claims that till date Waqf Board has not taken the land of any temple.. But here let us show some pictures to Maulana sahab.. These are the 6 temples of the capital Delhi on which Waqf Board has its eyes.. We had exposed this conspiracy of Waqf Board in DNA itself.. We had shown how Waqf is eyeing temples.. Now we show one more evidence of Waqf's occupation policy.