DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan

Sonam | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:42 AM IST

The Taliban government has imposed new and strict restrictions on women in Afghanistan. After the new order, women will now only have the freedom to breathe… no other human rights are left with the women of Afghanistan. The Taliban government has implemented a new law related to restrictions on women. After this new law, women are now banned from speaking outside the house in Afghanistan.