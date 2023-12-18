trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700478
DNA: New variant of Corona found in Kerala

Dec 18, 2023
DNA: The new variant of Corona virus has come as a new threat to the world. The name of this new variant of Covid-19 is JN.1. The matter of caution is that the first patient of this new variant of Corona virus has been found in Kerala. Till now, patients of this new variant were seen only in America and China. But a case related to this variant was reported in Kerala on 8 December.

