Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755989
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Nitish Kumar assures full support to Narendra Modi

Sonam|Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election Result Update: The swearing in ceremony of the NDA government under the leadership of Modi will take place on June 9. The opposition has been raising questions since June 4 that how will the Modi government be formed and how will it run? Today all three Modi, Nitish and Naidu have put a full stop on this. After being elected leader in the NDA parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said - This is the NDA government and our alliance is organic. Nitish gave guarantee to NDA and Chandrababu Naidu said- Modi's vision is the vision of NDA and the country.

All Videos

Tal Thok Ke: Modi set to return as PM
Play Icon47:04
Tal Thok Ke: Modi set to return as PM
PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony on June 9
Play Icon28:55
PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony on June 9
Modi 3.0 Live From Rashtrapati Bhavan
Play Icon10:30
Modi 3.0 Live From Rashtrapati Bhavan
PM Modi Meets Former President Of India Ram Nath Kovind
Play Icon03:02
PM Modi Meets Former President Of India Ram Nath Kovind
PM Modi reaches Lal Krishna Advani's house
Play Icon03:39
PM Modi reaches Lal Krishna Advani's house

Trending Videos

Tal Thok Ke: Modi set to return as PM
play icon47:4
Tal Thok Ke: Modi set to return as PM
PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony on June 9
play icon28:55
PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony on June 9
Modi 3.0 Live From Rashtrapati Bhavan
play icon10:30
Modi 3.0 Live From Rashtrapati Bhavan
PM Modi Meets Former President Of India Ram Nath Kovind
play icon3:2
PM Modi Meets Former President Of India Ram Nath Kovind
PM Modi reaches Lal Krishna Advani's house
play icon3:39
PM Modi reaches Lal Krishna Advani's house