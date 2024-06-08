videoDetails

DNA: Nitish Kumar assures full support to Narendra Modi

Sonam | Updated: Jun 08, 2024

Lok Sabha Election Result Update: The swearing in ceremony of the NDA government under the leadership of Modi will take place on June 9. The opposition has been raising questions since June 4 that how will the Modi government be formed and how will it run? Today all three Modi, Nitish and Naidu have put a full stop on this. After being elected leader in the NDA parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said - This is the NDA government and our alliance is organic. Nitish gave guarantee to NDA and Chandrababu Naidu said- Modi's vision is the vision of NDA and the country.