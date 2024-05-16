Advertisement
DNA: No entry of Pakistani army in PoK?

Sonam|Updated: May 16, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
DNA: There is an outcry in Pakistan occupied Kashmir for the last 5 days. The people of PoK are fed up with Pakistan's oppression, inflation and misery. The situation is such that the people of PoK and the Pakistani Army have become thirsty for each other's lives. There have been several rounds of violence between these two. So far, 3 civilians have been killed and many are injured by the bullets of Pakistani Army. One reason for this uproar in PoK is the prosperity of Kashmir. The people of PoK kept demanding facilities like Kashmir, but the Pakistan government made them dependent even for two square meals a day. Because of this, the people of PoK have also started demanding merger with India.

