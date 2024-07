videoDetails

DNA: No NEET Re-Exam

Sonam | Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

Now let us talk about the decision of the Supreme Court for which more than 24 lakh students were eagerly waiting. The Supreme Court's decision on NEET has arrived. NEET exam will not be conducted again. That means No Re-Neet. This decision is supreme. This decision is final which has been pronounced by the bench of Chief Justice of India after the fifth hearing of NEET paper leak.