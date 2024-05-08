Advertisement
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Will Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal come out of jail on bail before voting on May 25 in Delhi? During the hearing in the Supreme Court today, it seemed that the Supreme Court can order interim bail to CM Kejriwal today itself. But the Supreme Court has not yet given any decision on bail. It is being said that before the elections, Kejriwal can come out of jail.

