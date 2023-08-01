trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643448
DNA: Not Global Warming, now get ready for Global Boiling!

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
DNA: Our earth is looking very beautiful in these pictures taken from International Space Station, do you know why? Because unlike any other planet in the world, there is life on Earth, and the biggest reason for that is the presence of liquid water on Earth, the blue color seen in the picture is due to the same water that our Earth has. But exists in the form of ocean.

