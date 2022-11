DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?

Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

For the last two months, protests by women against the hijab have been going on in Iran. Women have protested against this male-oriented rule by cutting their verticals. Today the board of Delhi's Jama Masjid created a controversy. It was written on the board in the mosque that 'Admission of a solitary woman or group of women in Jama Masjid is prohibited.'