videoDetails

DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 11:26 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2024 is passing through its last phase. After the sixth phase of voting on Saturday (May 25), the seventh and last phase of voting will take place on June 1. Before this, there is a shower of arrows of statements. In this sequence, there was an uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement regarding 'Mujra'. Opposition parties tried to corner PM Modi.