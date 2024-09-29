Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2799918https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-pakistans-big-confession-on-pok-2799918.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan's big confession on PoK!

Sonam|Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Now the news is about Pakistan..which is now scared of Pakistan occupied Kashmir...and the fear is so much that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif...expresses this fear on the international platform...Shahbaz Sharif said in the United Nations that India repeatedly talks about taking PoK...if such an attempt is made then Pakistan will respond...however Shahbaz Sharif could not tell this...how will the poor and miserable Pakistan be able to respond to India

All Videos

DNA: CM Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Speech
Play Icon03:26
DNA: CM Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Speech
DNA: Why is God imprisoned in police station for 38 years?
Play Icon05:11
DNA: Why is God imprisoned in police station for 38 years?
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Bulldozer Action in Somnath!
Play Icon42:43
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Bulldozer Action in Somnath!
Israel Killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
Play Icon03:32
Israel Killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
Durgesh Kumar's gives big advice amid Zee Conclave
Play Icon46:12
Durgesh Kumar's gives big advice amid Zee Conclave

Trending Videos

DNA: CM Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Speech
play icon3:26
DNA: CM Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Speech
DNA: Why is God imprisoned in police station for 38 years?
play icon5:11
DNA: Why is God imprisoned in police station for 38 years?
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Bulldozer Action in Somnath!
play icon42:43
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Bulldozer Action in Somnath!
Israel Killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
play icon3:32
Israel Killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
Durgesh Kumar's gives big advice amid Zee Conclave
play icon46:12
Durgesh Kumar's gives big advice amid Zee Conclave