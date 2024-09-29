videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan's big confession on PoK!

Sonam | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:20 AM IST

Now the news is about Pakistan..which is now scared of Pakistan occupied Kashmir...and the fear is so much that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif...expresses this fear on the international platform...Shahbaz Sharif said in the United Nations that India repeatedly talks about taking PoK...if such an attempt is made then Pakistan will respond...however Shahbaz Sharif could not tell this...how will the poor and miserable Pakistan be able to respond to India