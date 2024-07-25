videoDetails

DNA: Pilot, only survivor of Nepal plane crash

Sonam | Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

Now an important information for all Indians. Go to Nepal, but don't go by plane. There is only one reason behind this advisory of DNA. A plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. In which 18 people died. The plane had just taken off from Kathmandu airport towards Pokhara when it suddenly came down within a few seconds…after which the smoke rising was visible from many kilometers away. The plane that crashed belonged to Nepal's Shaurya Airlines.