Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749667
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: PM Modi is wooing swing voters to secure 430 seats - Global Times

Sonam|Updated: May 15, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: Even before the start of the election campaign, Prime Minister Modi had given the slogan - This time, four hundred seats. After this, from street-corner meetings to public meetings, every small and big leader of BJP is repeating this slogan. But no one is telling that crossing four hundred is fine but what will be the exact number? You will be surprised to know that the exact numbers which the big election analysts of India are not able to give, are not being given by Prime Minister Modi himself. That exact number has been told by China and this number is- 430. That means, 30 seats more than the target set by the Prime Minister. This is the biggest prediction of this election so far that on June 4, PM Modi can touch the figure of 430. And the interesting thing is that this prediction has not been made by any astrologer or any local expert, but by our neighboring country, China. Chinese President Xi Jinping's party estimates that Modi is on the way to its biggest victory by winning 430 seats.

All Videos

DNA: Government’s plans to prioritize addressing unwanted calls and promotional messages
Play Icon03:26
DNA: Government’s plans to prioritize addressing unwanted calls and promotional messages
DNA: Hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala, 12 Deaths
Play Icon03:12
DNA: Hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala, 12 Deaths
Rajniti: Why didn't Akhilesh Yadav go to Ayodhya?
Play Icon28:09
Rajniti: Why didn't Akhilesh Yadav go to Ayodhya?
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Ram Mandir amid Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon45:41
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Ram Mandir amid Lok Sabha Election 2024
'Modi's departure decided after Lok Sabha Elections...', Says Mallikarjun Kharge
Play Icon06:20
'Modi's departure decided after Lok Sabha Elections...', Says Mallikarjun Kharge

Trending Videos

DNA: Government’s plans to prioritize addressing unwanted calls and promotional messages
play icon3:26
DNA: Government’s plans to prioritize addressing unwanted calls and promotional messages
DNA: Hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala, 12 Deaths
play icon3:12
DNA: Hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala, 12 Deaths
Rajniti: Why didn't Akhilesh Yadav go to Ayodhya?
play icon28:9
Rajniti: Why didn't Akhilesh Yadav go to Ayodhya?
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Ram Mandir amid Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon45:41
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Ram Mandir amid Lok Sabha Election 2024
'Modi's departure decided after Lok Sabha Elections...', Says Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon6:20
'Modi's departure decided after Lok Sabha Elections...', Says Mallikarjun Kharge