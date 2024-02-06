trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718141
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'

Sonam|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi said that there is no comparison to the slow pace of Congress. Prime Minister Modi has also attacked Congress and the opposition with facts for raising questions on the Modi government regarding the country's economy...The opposition always says that there is nepotism in BJP too..but what is nepotism...Prime Minister Modi Today explained the definition to opposition.

