DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony

Sonam|Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
DNA: The swearing-in ceremony has been going on in the Lok Sabha for two days. And the way MPs take oath and their language are trending. Congress MPs are taking oath as MPs with a copy of the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi has also followed this trend today and Rahul arrived to take oath with a copy of the Constitution. But not only Rahul.. Akhilesh Yadav has also taken oath with the Constitution in his hand. But the discussion is that the color of the copy of the Constitution in Rahul Gandhi's hand is red and the color of the copy of the Constitution in Akhilesh Yadav's hand is blue. Is there any political message in these colors?

