DNA: 'Power' politics of 'Pawar' family in NCP!

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Leaders like Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, who were once considered Sharad Pawar's shadow, never tired of calling Sharad Pawar their guru and guide. He changed his upbringing in such a way that Sharad Pawar lost his power. After the rebellion, both the factions of NCP are trying political maneuvers along with statements against each other.
TOP 50: Despite being 'strong' in the show of strength, Ajit Pawar is afraid of burglary in the party
TOP 50: Despite being 'strong' in the show of strength, Ajit Pawar is afraid of burglary in the party
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 05, 2023
Deshhit: 31 with Ajith...but 36 still far away
Taal Thok Ke: Leader of Sharad faction said – Ajit Pawar has gone for power
Taal Thok Ke: Sharad's faction leader said - those who were made deputy CM, their so-called scams of 70 crores
